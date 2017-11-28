Ticker
Irish deputy PM resigns to save government
By EUOBSERVER
Irish deputy prime minister Frances Fitzgerald resigned on Tuesday to avoid a vote of confidence against Leo Varadkar's minority government. Fitzgerald was under pressure from opposition Fianna Fail party over her handling in 2015 of a police whistleblower, when she was justice minister. "I put the national interest ahead of my own personal reputation," she said, referring to discussions over the future of the Irish border after Brexit.