Irish deputy prime minister Frances Fitzgerald resigned on Tuesday to avoid a vote of confidence against Leo Varadkar's minority government. Fitzgerald was under pressure from opposition Fianna Fail party over her handling in 2015 of a police whistleblower, when she was justice minister. "I put the national interest ahead of my own personal reputation," she said, referring to discussions over the future of the Irish border after Brexit.

"16+1" Cooperation injects new vigor into China-EU cooperation

The "16+1" cooperation - an initiative to intensify and expand cooperation between China and 16 EU and Balkan countries - goes hand-in-hand with fostering closer China-Europe relations, says China's new ambassador to the EU.

