Wednesday

29th Nov 2017

Ticker

Commission proposes national agriculture plans

The European Commission is proposing to give national governments more control over how they implement the EU's Common Agriculture Policy. In a strategy paper published on Wednesday, the EU executive suggested that all member states should draw up "strategic plans", to be approved by the Commission. The new model "will provide greater subsidiarity to member states", Commission vicepresident Jyrki Katainen said in a press release.

Opinion

EU needs to press for Kazakhstan reforms now

With several trade union leaders in jail, the EU has one last chance to push Kazakhstan to improve its human rights record before ratifying a new cooperation agreement.

Focus

Hungary-Serbia railway launched at China summit

The flagship project of China's increased presence in central and eastern Europe was launched on Tuesday, following an EU probe as a summit in Budapest raises questions on Beijing's influence.

News in Brief

  2. French National Front MEP cheated EU taxpayers
  3. EU prepares European version of International Monetary Fund
  4. HIV growing at alarming rate in Europe, WHO warns
  5. Tillerson repeats US pledge on European security
  6. Babis poised to be in power for EU summit in December
  7. Irish deputy PM resigns to save government
  8. Committee MEPs up climate target to 35% renewable energy

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEAS Calls for Eastern Partnership Countries to Enter EU Market Through Estonia
  2. Dialogue PlatformThe Turkey I No Longer Know
  3. World Vision7 Million Children at Risk in the DRC: Donor Meeting to Focus on Saving More Lives
  4. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  5. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  7. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Leaders Should Press Azerbaijan President to End the Detention of Critics
  9. CECEKey Stakeholders to Jointly Tackle the Skills Issue in the Construction Sector
  10. European Friends of ArmeniaLaunch of Honorary Council on the Occasion of the Eastern Partnership Summit and CEPA
  11. Idealist Quarterly"Dear Politics, Time to Meet Creativity!" Afterwork Discussion & Networking
  12. EPSUStudy Finds TUNED and Employers in Central Governments Most Representative