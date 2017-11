By EUOBSERVER

Google paid the state of Ireland €163.8 million in tax last year, state broadcaster RTE reported on Wednesday. In 2015 that had been €47.8 million. Google's profits were €1.183 billion, which means its effective tax rate was 13.8 percent. According to the European Commission, which is looking for ways to tax the digital economy, the effective average tax rate of companies with a traditional business model is 20.9 percent.