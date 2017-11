By EUOBSERVER

"Sadly, there's no festive cheer in this month's consumer confidence index," said market research company GfK on Thursday. The monthly index measuring confidence in the economy was at -12, the same as in July 2016, after the UK voted to leave the EU, and July 2017, the lowest since 2014. However, the Britons' confidence was still higher than for most of the 2008-2014 period.