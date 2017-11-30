Ticker
EU anti-terror chief: no proof Gulen network is terrorist group
By EUOBSERVER
The EU's counterterrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchove said in an interview with Reuters published on Thursday that the EU does not see the movement of cleric Fethullah Gulen "as a terrorist organisation, and I don't believe the EU is likely to change its position soon". He said Turkey, which accuses Gulen of being behind a coup attempt last year, needs "concrete substantive data which shows that they were involved".