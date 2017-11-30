By EUOBSERVER

The EU's counterterrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchove said in an interview with Reuters published on Thursday that the EU does not see the movement of cleric Fethullah Gulen "as a terrorist organisation, and I don't believe the EU is likely to change its position soon". He said Turkey, which accuses Gulen of being behind a coup attempt last year, needs "concrete substantive data which shows that they were involved".