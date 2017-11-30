Thursday

EU anti-terror chief: no proof Gulen network is terrorist group

The EU's counterterrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchove said in an interview with Reuters published on Thursday that the EU does not see the movement of cleric Fethullah Gulen "as a terrorist organisation, and I don't believe the EU is likely to change its position soon". He said Turkey, which accuses Gulen of being behind a coup attempt last year, needs "concrete substantive data which shows that they were involved".

Mitigating the Russian challenge

It is crucial to keep cool when confronting Russian propaganda. The Kremlin's aim is to sow discord within Western politics, not necessarily to achieve a concrete electoral outcome.

Roma statelessness in Europe is not an accident

Roma people deserve a stronger voice in EU politics, often denied the very basics of human rights in Europe. A social media campaign under the hashtag #RomaBelong and a cross-party parliament group is demanding steps to end statelessness.

