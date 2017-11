By EUOBSERVER

The EU formally adopted its budget for 2018 on Thursday. Member states and the European Parliament both approved a deal reached earlier this month. Commitments are set at €160.1 billion, a 0.2 percent increase compared to 2017, while total payments are set at €144.7 billion, a 14.1 percent increase. This will help "tackle migration and security, and to boost innovation, growth and employment," said Estonian deputy finance minister Maert Kivine.