Ticker
Commission launches case over beer imports in Belgium
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission opened a case on Thursday over AB InBev company's imports to Belgium of Belgian beers it makes in France and Netherlands. The Commission suspects that the world's biggest beer brewer "deliberately prevented cheaper beer imports from reaching consumers in Belgium." In France and the Netherlands, it said, "AB InBev sells Jupiler and Leffe at lower prices than in Belgium due to the increased competition it faces there."