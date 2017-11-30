Thursday

Commission launches case over beer imports in Belgium

The European Commission opened a case on Thursday over AB InBev company's imports to Belgium of Belgian beers it makes in France and Netherlands. The Commission suspects that the world's biggest beer brewer "deliberately prevented cheaper beer imports from reaching consumers in Belgium." In France and the Netherlands, it said, "AB InBev sells Jupiler and Leffe at lower prices than in Belgium due to the increased competition it faces there."

EU must push African Union on rights abuses

The EU-Africa Union summit in Ivory Coast provides a chance to scrutinise the human rights records of African states the EU is enthusiastically partnering-up with.

Mitigating the Russian challenge

It is crucial to keep cool when confronting Russian propaganda. The Kremlin's aim is to sow discord within Western politics, not necessarily to achieve a concrete electoral outcome.

Roma statelessness in Europe is not an accident

Roma people deserve a stronger voice in EU politics, often denied the very basics of human rights in Europe. A social media campaign under the hashtag #RomaBelong and a cross-party parliament group is demanding steps to end statelessness.

