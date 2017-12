By EUOBSERVER

Household electricity prices in the European Union ranged from below €10 per 100 kWh in Bulgaria to more than €30 per 100 kWh in Denmark and Germany in the first half of 2017, according to Eurostat. On average over a third (37%) of the electricity price was made up of taxes and levies, differing from Denmark (67%), Germany (54%) and Portugal (52%) to just 5% in Malta.