Friday

1st Dec 2017

Ticker

EU cuts funds for Turkey's membership bid

By

Pre-accession funds for Turkey will be cut by €175 million in 2018 in response to "the deteriorating situation in relation to democracy, rule of law and human rights". "We cannot finance such a regime with EU funds," Siegfried Muresan, the European Parliament's chief budget negotiator, told Reuters. On Thursday, German chancellor Angela Merkel promised Turkey's president Erdogan to help expedite EU funds earmarked to help Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Agenda

May-Juncker meeting sets the tone This WEEK

As Brexit negotiations approach the - possibly - grand finale of their first phase, the EU's attention this week is turning to the eurozone: who is the new boss and how to deepen and expand it.

Costs soar for EU's 'House of Europe' in Paris

The EU wants a 'House of Europe' in central Paris to "connect with citizens." The public will have access to the basement and ground floor, while the remaining five floors will be reserved for MEPs and the EU institutions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceUnderstanding the Social Consequences of Obesity
  2. Union for the MediterraneanMediterranean Countries Commit to Strengthening Women's Role in Region
  3. Bio-Based IndustriesRegistration for BBI JU Stakeholder Forum about to close. Last chance to register!
  4. European Heart NetworkThe Time Is Ripe for Simplified Front-Of-Pack Nutrition Labelling
  5. Counter BalanceNew EU External Investment Plan Risks Sidelining Development Objectives
  6. EU2017EEEAS Calls for Eastern Partnership Countries to Enter EU Market Through Estonia
  7. Dialogue PlatformThe Turkey I No Longer Know
  8. World Vision7 Million Children at Risk in the DRC: Donor Meeting to Focus on Saving More Lives
  9. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  10. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  12. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting

Latest News

  1. Russia warns Denmark on gas pipeline
  2. May-Juncker meeting sets the tone This WEEK
  3. Ministers to bury plan for EU telecoms agency
  4. Costs soar for EU's 'House of Europe' in Paris
  5. Greenland prepares for Brexit - and possible independence
  6. Learning from Catalonia: to secede or not to secede
  7. Auditors: 'Single European Sky' failed to meet main objectives
  8. German stability tested in Schulz-Merkel talks