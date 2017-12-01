By EUOBSERVER

Pre-accession funds for Turkey will be cut by €175 million in 2018 in response to "the deteriorating situation in relation to democracy, rule of law and human rights". "We cannot finance such a regime with EU funds," Siegfried Muresan, the European Parliament's chief budget negotiator, told Reuters. On Thursday, German chancellor Angela Merkel promised Turkey's president Erdogan to help expedite EU funds earmarked to help Syrian refugees in Turkey.