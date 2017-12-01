Friday

EU cuts funds for Turkey's membership bid

By

Pre-accession funds for Turkey will be cut by €175 million in 2018 in response to "the deteriorating situation in relation to democracy, rule of law and human rights". "We cannot finance such a regime with EU funds," Siegfried Muresan, the European Parliament's chief budget negotiator, told Reuters. On Thursday, German chancellor Angela Merkel promised Turkey's president Erdogan to help expedite EU funds earmarked to help Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Irish unionists warn May on border deal

Unionists say Northern Ireland cannot remain 'half in the EU', as House of Commons committee call plan for a frictionless border 'untested' and 'speculative'.

Tusk to show support for Ireland as Brexit deadline looms

The UK offered to pay almost everything the EU has asked for, leaving the Irish border the key issue in Brexit talks. In an attempt to isolate the Irish position, the UK hopes to achieve "sufficient progress" next week.

