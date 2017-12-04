Ticker
Schulz: Macron keeps calling me to join coalition
By EUOBSERVER
Centre-left SPD leader Martin Schulz has told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper that he has received multiple phone calls from French president Emmanuel Macron, calling on him to join a coalition with Germany's two centre-right Christian Democrat parties. Other left-leaning European leaders have also asked Schulz to strike a deal with chancellor Angela Merkel, like Greece's left-wing leader Alexis Tsipras texting Schulz advice. The SPD suffered a historic election defeat.