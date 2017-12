By EUOBSERVER

The Corsican nationalist party Pe a Corsica won 45.3 percent of the votes in the first round of local elections on the French island on Sunday. President Emmanuel Macron's party came in fourth, with 11.3 percent, below his local score in the first round (18.5 percent) and second round (51.5 percent) of presidential elections. The win could bolster demands for more autonomy. A second round will be held next Sunday.