By EUOBSERVER

Greece reached a 'staff level' agreement with its European creditors over the weekend, which will be presented to eurozone finance ministers on Monday. The Kathimerini newspaper said the deal included several reforms including the sale of four power plants. EU commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the deal would send "a strong signal of confidence to investors" in Greece. Kathimerini quoted him saying, "The Greek people's sacrifices must finally be rewarded."