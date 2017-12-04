Monday

4th Dec 2017

Ticker

Greece and creditors reach agreement

Greece reached a 'staff level' agreement with its European creditors over the weekend, which will be presented to eurozone finance ministers on Monday. The Kathimerini newspaper said the deal included several reforms including the sale of four power plants. EU commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the deal would send "a strong signal of confidence to investors" in Greece. Kathimerini quoted him saying, "The Greek people's sacrifices must finally be rewarded."

May travels to Brussels without Ireland deal

As the British prime minister arrives to present her proposals to meet the "absolute deadline" in Brexit talks, she has yet to secure an agreement with Ireland.

European Liberals pin hopes on Macron

The French president "will be part of our family", Alde president Van Baalen said at the party congress. But some leaders, like Dutch PM Mark Rutte, seem to be less enthusiastic.

Portuguese minister favourite in 'open' Eurogroup race

Mario Centeno has the backing of the Socialists who claim the post. But the Slovak and Latvian candidates could appeal to the supporters of fiscal discipline, while the Luxembourgish hopeful seems to be outdistanced.

Interview

Irish border is 'crucial' for EU, says Dutch PM

The future of the Irish border will be a key element in the decision whether to enter the second phase of Brexit talks, but EU leaders will follow the assessment of chief negotiator Michel Barnier, Mark Rutte told EUobserver.

Agenda

May-Juncker meeting sets the tone This WEEK

As Brexit negotiations approach the (possibly) grand finale of their first phase, the EU's attention this week is turning to the eurozone - who is the new boss and how to deepen and expand it.

News in Brief

