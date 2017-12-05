By EUOBSERVER

A Spanish judge authorised Monday the freeing of six former members of the Catalan government, against a €100,000 bail. He decided to keep in prison two other former regional ministers, including the former deputy president of the government Oriol Junqueras, as well as the leaders of two pro-independence organisations, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart. Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will also be heard by a judge in Brussels on Monday.