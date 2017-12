By EUOBSERVER

The Belgian judge in charge of the case will decide on 14 December whether to extradite former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont. Puigdemont was heard by the judge on Monday, and argued that Spanish charges against him over sedition and rebellion are not punishable in Belgium and that he would not face a fair trial in Spain. He is sought by Spanish justice over Catalonia's declaration of independence in October.