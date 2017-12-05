By EUOBSERVER

Manuel Marin, who as EU commissioner launched the Erasmus student exchange programme, died Monday aged 68. A Spanish Social-Democrat, he was EU minister when Spain joined the EU. He was a commissioner three times, from 1986 to 1999, in charge of culture and education, cooperation and development, and humanitarian aid portfolio. He was interim Commission president for six months after the Jacques Santer Commisison was brought down by corruption allegations.