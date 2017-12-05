Tuesday

5th Dec 2017

Ticker

Georgia's Saakashvili on Kiev roof after police operation

The house of former Georgia president Mikheil Saakashvili in Kiev was searched by police on Tuesday morning. Local media showed pictures of Saakashvili on the roof of the building. "They want to kidnap me, because I rallied in Ukrainian people's defence", he told supporters gathered outside, according to the Kiyiv Post. Saakashvili was governor of the Ukrainian region of Odessa in 2015-2016, but quit over conflicts with president Petro Poroshenko.

Interview

EU outshines Russia in Western Balkans

Russia cannot compete with the EU for attractiveness in the Western Balkans, but can play an 'obstructive' role, Albania's foreign minister said.

Centeno: Eurogroup picks Southern head

Portuguese finance minister was chosen by his eurozone colleagues with a 'very substantial majority' after he appeared to be the only one ticking the boxes.

