By EUOBSERVER

The house of former Georgia president Mikheil Saakashvili in Kiev was searched by police on Tuesday morning. Local media showed pictures of Saakashvili on the roof of the building. "They want to kidnap me, because I rallied in Ukrainian people's defence", he told supporters gathered outside, according to the Kiyiv Post. Saakashvili was governor of the Ukrainian region of Odessa in 2015-2016, but quit over conflicts with president Petro Poroshenko.