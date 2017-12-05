Tuesday

5th Dec 2017

Transport ministers order EU digitisation strategy

The EU's transport ministers adopted a text at a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday calling on the European Commission to develop a "comprehensive and multimodal digitalisation strategy for the transport sector" before 1 April 2019. The strategy should include "a roadmap comprising an indicative list of proposed actions and an associated timeline for their presentation". They said "the digitalisation of transport and logistics" was of "vital importance" to the economy.

EU outshines Russia in Western Balkans

Russia cannot compete with the EU for attractiveness in the Western Balkans, but can play an 'obstructive' role, Albania's foreign minister said.

Centeno: Eurogroup picks Southern head

Portuguese finance minister was chosen by his eurozone colleagues with a 'very substantial majority' after he appeared to be the only one ticking the boxes.

