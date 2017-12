By EUOBSERVER

Czech tycoon Andrej Babis has praised the EU prior to taking up office as prime minister Wednesday. "The EU is a fantastic project, thanks to which we have peace, free travel, freedom and democracy. We support it," he told press Tuesday. Babis spoke amid concern he might take the Czech Republic in the same illiberal and anti-EU direction as Hungary and Poland. He said Poles would not accept "authoritarian" rule.