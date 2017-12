By EUOBSERVER

Police in Malta have charged three Maltese men with last month's murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The three, Vince Muscat and brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, pleaded not guilty to the car-bomb killing, according to the Malta Independent. The manhunt, aided by the FBI and by Europol, came amid suspicion her killing was linked to her revelations of corruption in Maltese politics.