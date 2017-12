By EUOBSERVER

Czech president Milos Zeman appointed ANO party leader Andrej Babis prime minister on Wednesday, following the party's election victory in October. Babis has yet to secure parliamentary backing for his one-party minority cabinet, which is to take office on 13 December. Babis faces a confidence vote mid-January and needs to win support from one of eight factions in the 200-seat lower house for his 78-seat ANO to secure a majority.