Ticker
Council of the EU to join lobby transparency register
By EUOBSERVER
The Council of the EU, which represents national governments, will join the EU's transparency register of lobbyists, it announced on Wednesday. "Increased transparency in EU decision-making is a must if we want to remain credible to our citizens," said Estonian deputy minister for EU affairs Matti Maasikas on behalf of the Council. The Council adopted on Wednesday a position with the terms on which it will join the register.