Wednesday

6th Dec 2017

Ticker

EU reaches preliminary deal to allow higher dumping duties

By

Member states and the European Parliament reached a political agreement on Tuesday night reinforcing EU trade defences, including allowing higher dumping duties in case of state-subsidised market distortion - seen as a tool against Chinese practices. The deal will have to be approved by the council and the EP. Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said the EU will now have the necessary tools to "tackle quickly and effectively unjust trading practices".

EU ushers Macedonia to come closer

The European commission has said it would restore full-throated support for Macedonia to start accession talks if it kept up reform.

Commission wants more centralised eurozone by 2019

EU leaders will discuss at their summit next week the commission's proposals, which include a European Monetary Fund and an EU finance minister - but no eurozone budget, as proposed by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Opinion

Fighting the terrorist virus on the internet

As the EU Internet Forum meets on Wednesday (6th December), EU home affairs Commission Dimitris Avramopolous congratulates some media platforms on their efforts to take down jihadist terrorist content - but warns it is 'not enough to turn tide'.

Focus

Council of Europe warns on backlash to abortion access

In recent years, proposals for bans and restrictions on voluntary terminations have risen in some EU member states - as well as bills proposing more 'conditions' before women are allowed to access abortions.

