Ticker
EU reaches preliminary deal to allow higher dumping duties
By EUOBSERVER
Member states and the European Parliament reached a political agreement on Tuesday night reinforcing EU trade defences, including allowing higher dumping duties in case of state-subsidised market distortion - seen as a tool against Chinese practices. The deal will have to be approved by the council and the EP. Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said the EU will now have the necessary tools to "tackle quickly and effectively unjust trading practices".