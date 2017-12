By EUOBSERVER

The Greens are pushing for a 'special committee on pesticide authorisation' in an effort to shed light on how glyphosate was approved. Glyphosate, a weedkiller is used in Monsanto's Roundup, was renewed for five years earlier last month. The Greens had initially demanded an 'inquiry committee', which has more powers, but were unable to get enough support from the other political groups.