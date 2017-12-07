Thursday

Committee MEPs want carbon-neutral EU by 2050 in law

The members of the European Parliament's industry and environment committees voted on Thursday for an amendment which would enshrine in EU law the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. "It's excellent to see so many MEPs taking the Paris Agreement seriously," said environmental lobby group WWF. The target is added to the so-called Energy Union governance regulation. Member states will vote on it later this month.

EU ushers Macedonia to come closer

The European commission has said it would restore full-throated support for Macedonia to start accession talks if it kept up reform.

