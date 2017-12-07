Ticker
Committee MEPs want carbon-neutral EU by 2050 in law
By EUOBSERVER
The members of the European Parliament's industry and environment committees voted on Thursday for an amendment which would enshrine in EU law the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. "It's excellent to see so many MEPs taking the Paris Agreement seriously," said environmental lobby group WWF. The target is added to the so-called Energy Union governance regulation. Member states will vote on it later this month.