Thursday

7th Dec 2017

Ticker

EU negotiators reach deal on car approvals system

By

MEPs, national governments, and the European Commission came to an agreement on Thursday on new car certification rules. The compromise text is not yet available, but according to EU industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska, the "key elements" of the commission's proposal, published in January 2016 after the Dieselgate scandal, had been upheld, "including real EU oversight and enforcement powers". MEP Daniel Dalton said the system could "stop another Dieselgate".

EU ushers Macedonia to come closer

The European commission has said it would restore full-throated support for Macedonia to start accession talks if it kept up reform.

News in Brief

  1. EU negotiators reach deal on car approvals system
  2. Committee MEPs want carbon-neutral EU by 2050 in law
  3. Volkswagen official gets 7-year US jail sentence
  4. Catalan supporters to march in Brussels
  5. Greens want parliament probe on weedkiller
  6. Tensions mount on Greek islands over migrants
  7. Hungarian MEP charged with spying for Russia
  8. Commission to take 3 states to ECJ over migrant relocation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  2. Centre Maurits Coppieters"The Catalan Process: Sovereignty in the 21st Century" - Friday 8 December
  3. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  4. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  5. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  6. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham
  7. EU2017EERole of Culture in Building Cohesive Societies in Europe
  8. ILGA EuropeCongratulations to Austria - Court Overturns Barriers to Equal Marriage
  9. Centre Maurits CoppietersCelebrating Diversity, Citizenship and the European Project With Fundació Josep Irla
  10. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceUnderstanding the Social Consequences of Obesity
  11. Union for the MediterraneanMediterranean Countries Commit to Strengthening Women's Role in Region
  12. Bio-Based IndustriesRegistration for BBI JU Stakeholder Forum about to close. Last chance to register!