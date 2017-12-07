By EUOBSERVER

MEPs, national governments, and the European Commission came to an agreement on Thursday on new car certification rules. The compromise text is not yet available, but according to EU industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska, the "key elements" of the commission's proposal, published in January 2016 after the Dieselgate scandal, had been upheld, "including real EU oversight and enforcement powers". MEP Daniel Dalton said the system could "stop another Dieselgate".