8th Dec 2017

Erdogan demands treaty update in historic Greece visit

By

Turkish president Erdogan started a historic visit to Athens on Thursday (7 December), the first by a Turkish president in 65 years. He requested an update of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which defines the borders between Greece and Turkey, and secures rights for the Muslim minority in Thrace, northern Greece, which the Turkish leader will visit on Friday. Greek president Pavlopoulos said the Lausanne treaty was "non-negotiable".

Two EU states break ranks on Jerusalem

Hungary and the Czech Republic have broken EU ranks on US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite warnings it could bring back 'darker times'.

Commission takes Orban's Hungary to court

The EU executive steps up several probes over Hungary's illiberal tendencies, while it is also suing Poland and the Czech Republic over migrant quotas.

