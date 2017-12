By EUOBSERVER

Oxfam on Friday says Greece intends to move some 5,000 migrants from the Greek islands onto the mainland. "This is a very positive step that will save lives," said Nicola Bay, head of mission for Oxfam in Greece, in a statement. Reception facilities on Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos were almost 7,200 over capacity as of earlier this month.