By EUOBSERVER

Corsican leader Gilles Simeoni has called for a "political settlement" on the French island after nationalists won regional elections with 56.5 percent of the vote on Sunday. Simeoni, who has lead the region's executive since 2015, told Le Monde on Monday that Corsica should have "full legislative powers" in 10 years in areas like taxes and the "economy in general". He added that independence "has never been" an objective.