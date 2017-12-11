By EUOBSERVER

Germany and UK increased their arms trade in 2016, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Germany's sales jumped by 6.6 percent "due to the growth in sales of armoured vehicle producer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and land systems producer Rheinmetall," SIPRI said, while UK sales increased by two percent, with GKN, an aerospace components manufacturer recording the highest growth. Western Europe sales increased 0.2 percent, to $91.6 billion.