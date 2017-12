By EUOBSERVER

Laurent Wauquiez was elected leader of France's centre-right Republicans party Sunday, with 74.6 percent of the vote. Wauquiez, 42, succeeds Nicolas Sarkozy, and will try to build a new opposition to president Emmanuel Macron - while overcoming internal divisions over his socially conservative and eurosceptic positions, including his 'softness' towards the far-right National Front.