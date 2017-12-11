Monday

11th Dec 2017

Netanyahu wants 'hardy' talks with EU on Jerusalem

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said he wanted to "a hardy discussion" with the EU over the status of Jerusalem. Arriving at a meeting with EU foreign ministers, he said Monday that by recognising the city as Israel's capital, US president Donald Trump "puts facts on the table". "It is in Israel's interest, especially in its security interest to find a sustainable and comprehensive solution," EU diplomacy chief Mogherini told him.

Romania wants EU signal on Schengen membership

Bucharest expects other member states to decide on its accession to the passport-free area before it takes the rotating EU presidency on 1 January 2019 - amid criticism of a controversial new justice reform.

Germany says China using LinkedIn to recruit informants

Germany's spy agency says the Chinese state is trying to recruit high-ranking German officials via social media outlets like LinkedIn. It accused Chinese intelligence of setting up fake profiles to lure them into becoming informants.

Agenda

Netanyahu, Panama Papers, and Brexit This WEEK

The run-up to the Christmas break sees a packed schedule, including the EU summit on Brexit, migration and other issues, a rare visit by Israeli PM Netanyahu, and issues such as fishing quotas and the Panama Papers.

