Monday

11th Dec 2017

Ticker

Ministers have 'lots of questions' on new CAP plans

By

Agriculture ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday had "lots of questions" about how a European Commission idea for more flexibility in implementing the EU's common agriculture policy (CAP) would work, said commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen at a press conference. Estonian agriculture minister Tarmo Tamm, who chaired the meeting, said without details it was "very difficult to say" which countries favoured the concept. Concrete commission proposals will follow in 2018.

Opinion

Iceland - further away from EU membership than ever

With fewer pro-EU MPs in the Iceland parliament than ever before, any plans to resume 'candidate' membership of the bloc are likely to remain on ice, as the country prioritises national sovereignty and a more left-wing path.

Romania wants EU signal on Schengen membership

Bucharest expects other member states to decide on its accession to the passport-free area before it takes the rotating EU presidency on 1 January 2019 - amid criticism of a controversial new justice reform.

Germany says China using LinkedIn to recruit informants

Germany's spy agency says the Chinese state is trying to recruit high-ranking German officials via social media outlets like LinkedIn. It accused Chinese intelligence of setting up fake profiles to lure them into becoming informants.

