By EUOBSERVER

Agriculture ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday had "lots of questions" about how a European Commission idea for more flexibility in implementing the EU's common agriculture policy (CAP) would work, said commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen at a press conference. Estonian agriculture minister Tarmo Tamm, who chaired the meeting, said without details it was "very difficult to say" which countries favoured the concept. Concrete commission proposals will follow in 2018.