Two members of the Croatian government attended on Monday a ceremony to honour Slobodan Praljak, the former general who poisoned himself in front of TV cameras last month at the Hague when he was sentenced for war crimes by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. "His conviction is an insult for justice," the son of former president Franjo Tudjman said at the ceremony, in which 2,000 people participated.