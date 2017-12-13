By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission approved on Tuesday EasyJet's partial acquisition of Air Berlin, which went bust in August. The UK-based airline will acquire some assets and rights held by Air Berlin, including take-off and landing slots at Berlin Tegel airport and at some destination airports. The commission said that the operation raised "no competition concerns" because Easyjet will "continue to face strong competition" in Berlin from companies like Lufthansa and Ryanair.