Carles Puigdemont, the leader of the Catalan independence movement, has said he would return to Spain if re-elected as the region's leader in a regional vote due on 21 December - despite there being an arrest warrant in his name in the country. Puigdemont, in self-imposed exile in Belgium, said he would "take the risk" because "votes have more weight than handcuffs", Belgian news agency Belga reported.