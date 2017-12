By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's green LMP and liberal Momentum parties will join Jobbik, the far-right party now striving for the centre, in a protest against PM Viktor Orban's rule on Friday. Leftist opposition parties have traditionally avoided helping Jobbik, the second largest party, due to its racist history. Jobbik called for the protest after it was fined €2m for illicit donations, calling the fine politically motivated.