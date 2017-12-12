Ticker
Barnier: EU will not accept UK backtracking on Brexit deal
By EUOBSERVER
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Tuesday (12 December) that the EU will not accept any backtracking by the UK on commitments achieved last Friday, following UK negotiator David Davis suggesting over the weekend that the agreement is not "legally binding". "We will have a final agreement only if political agreements taken by [British prime minister] May last Friday are respected and we will be vigilant," Barnier said.