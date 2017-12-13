By EUOBSERVER

Salmonella food poisoning has grown three percent in the EU since 2014, reported the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) on Tuesday. "The increase shown by our surveillance data is worrying," said ECDC chief scientist Mike Catchpole. There were 94,530 human cases of salmonellosis reported in 2016, mostly associated with the consumption of eggs, egg products and poultry meat.