Salmonella food poisoning on rise in Europe

By

Salmonella food poisoning has grown three percent in the EU since 2014, reported the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) on Tuesday. "The increase shown by our surveillance data is worrying," said ECDC chief scientist Mike Catchpole. There were 94,530 human cases of salmonellosis reported in 2016, mostly associated with the consumption of eggs, egg products and poultry meat.

Facebook to shift ad revenue away from Ireland

Public pressure about low corporate taxes appear to have pressured Facebook to launch plans to stop routing international ad sales through its Dublin-based headquarters in Ireland.

Romania searching for EU respectability

Ten years after its accession and a year before holding the EU presidency, the fastest-growing EU economy wants to "engage" more with its partners. But concerns over the rule of law continue to give the country a bad image.

