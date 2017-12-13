By EUOBSERVER

The French government on Tuesday ruled out major concessions towards autonomy for Corsica, but said it was open to talks. Corsican nationalists wan 56.5 percent of the vote in Sunday's regional elections, demanding recognition for the Corsican language, amnesty for jailed political prisoners, and a halt on foreigners buying holiday homes on the island, which is the birthplace of Napoleon. Unlike self-sufficient Catalonia, Corsica depends heavily on funding from Paris.