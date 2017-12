By EUOBSERVER

EU ministers agreed on fish quotas for 2018 on Wednesday morning, after negotiating all night. They decided nearly unanimously that for 53 stocks they will follow scientific advice on sustainability, which is nine stocks more than in 2017, but only a quarter of the around 200 stocks decided upon. All stocks must be caught sustainably by 2020 at the latest. Latvia abstained because of the quota level for snow crab.