Kurz close to forming new Austrian right-wing government

By

Two months after the election, 31-year-old conservative People's Party (OVP) leader Sebastian Kurz is expected to finalise coalition talks on Friday and form a new government with the hard-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) led by Heinz-Christian Strache, reported Der Standard. Kurz is set to present his new government in Brussels next Wednesday. In 2000 EU governments imposed sanctions on Austria because the FPO was part of the Austrian government.

Facebook to shift ad revenue away from Ireland

Public pressure about low corporate taxes appear to have pressured Facebook to launch plans to stop routing international ad sales through its Dublin-based headquarters in Ireland.

Romania searching for EU respectability

Ten years after its accession and a year before holding the EU presidency, the fastest-growing EU economy wants to "engage" more with its partners. But concerns over the rule of law continue to give the country a bad image.

