By EUOBSERVER

Sergey Glazyev, a Kremlin aide on an EU visa-ban and asset-freeze list, said in Moscow on Tuesday that Russia was looking to use crypto-currencies, such as Bitcoin, to evade EU economic sanctions, according to Russian news agency Kommersant. Glazyev said that sanctions, also imposed by the US over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, created an "objective need" for novel financial systems, including the creation of a Russian national crypto-currency in 2018.