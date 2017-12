By EUOBSERVER

The new Czech government, led by businessman Andrej Babis, was sworn in by president Milos Zeman on Wednesday. The 14-member government, which is composed only of members of Babis's ANO party, has no majority in the parliament elected in October. It has a month to be confirmed through a vote of confidence. Babis is seeking to find support from the Communist party and the far-right SDP party.