By EUOBSERVER

Opponents of a European Commission proposal to allow possibly harmful phosphate additives in kebab meat came three MEPs short on Wednesday, as 373 MEPs voted against the proposal, and 272 voted in favour. A majority of 376 votes was needed to stop authorisation. "Phosphates have no place in kebabs and gyros," said consumer organisation BEUC. The centre-right European People's Party, which supported the commission proposal, said it "saved your kebab".