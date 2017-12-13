Wednesday

13th Dec 2017

Ticker

MEPs vote to allow phosphate additives in kebabs

By

Opponents of a European Commission proposal to allow possibly harmful phosphate additives in kebab meat came three MEPs short on Wednesday, as 373 MEPs voted against the proposal, and 272 voted in favour. A majority of 376 votes was needed to stop authorisation. "Phosphates have no place in kebabs and gyros," said consumer organisation BEUC. The centre-right European People's Party, which supported the commission proposal, said it "saved your kebab".

Facebook to shift ad revenue away from Ireland

Public pressure about low corporate taxes appear to have pressured Facebook to launch plans to stop routing international ad sales through its Dublin-based headquarters in Ireland.

Romania searching for EU respectability

Ten years after its accession and a year before holding the EU presidency, the fastest-growing EU economy wants to "engage" more with its partners. But concerns over the rule of law continue to give the country a bad image.

