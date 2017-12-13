Wednesday

13th Dec 2017

Ticker

Report: Pro-Kremlin trolls targeted Scottish referendum

By

Facebook accounts, Twitter profiles, and websites normally associated with pro-Kremlin propaganda launched a concerted effort in September 2014 to amplify claims of fraud in the Scottish independence referendum, after the independence side lost, according to a report by the Atlantic Council, a US think tank. The findings showed "more investment is needed into building Britain's resilience against online disinformation". It said online petition websites were "sitting ducks" for hostile manipulation.

Migration looms over summit, as Africa pledges fall short

EU summit leaders on Thursday will not reach any deal on migration, while Italy and the Visegrad Group countries confront each other on the Trust Fund for Africa. The debate on internal EU asylum relocation, however, remains off the table.

Facebook to shift ad revenue away from Ireland

Public pressure about low corporate taxes appear to have pressured Facebook to launch plans to stop routing international ad sales through its Dublin-based headquarters in Ireland.

News in Brief

  1. Report: Pro-Kremlin trolls targeted Scottish referendum
  2. MEPs vote to allow phosphate additives in kebabs
  3. Babis government sworn in in Czech Republic
  4. Russia looks to crypto-currencies to evade EU sanctions
  5. Juncker embroiled in Luxembourg wire-tapping trial
  6. Kurz close to forming new Austrian right-wing government
  7. Ministers reach deal on fish quotas but overfishing continues
  8. UK parliament to vote on right to veto final Brexit deal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  2. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  3. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged
  4. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  5. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  6. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court
  7. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  8. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  9. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  10. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  11. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham
  12. EU2017EERole of Culture in Building Cohesive Societies in Europe

Latest News

  1. Migration looms over summit, as Africa pledges fall short
  2. Brits in EU-27 are uncertain, alone and far from protected
  3. 2018 fishing quotas agreed - but Brexit muddies waters
  4. Medical HQ to spearhead EU military push
  5. Facebook to shift ad revenue away from Ireland
  6. EU renews glyphosate approval, pledges transparency
  7. Romania searching for EU respectability
  8. Last chance for Poland to return property to rightful owners