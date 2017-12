By EUOBSERVER

The German economy suffers the most from sanctions against Russia, according to a study from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW), cited by German media. Germany accounts for almost 40% of lost trade in the West, far more than the UK (7.9%), France (4.1%) and the United States (0.6%). The total cost of the Russia sanctions imposed in 2014 was €97 billion in 2015.